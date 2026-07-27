When Justice Wears a Blindfold... and Earplugs

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The Judiciary is facing renewed scrutiny as concerns grow over judicial accountability, public confidence and the perception of equal justice under the law. [Courtesy]

In the village, elders had a peculiar way of settling disputes. They would sit beneath the oldest tree, listen until even the birds grew tired of chirping, and only then would they speak. Their greatest fear was never making a wrong decision. It was making the right decision in a way that left the village believing justice had been sold at the market.

That is where Kenya finds itself today.

The ongoing standoff between the Judiciary and the Law Society of Kenya is not merely a quarrel between learned friends in expensive robes. It is the sound of the nation's conscience knocking on the courtroom door. Lawyers have downed their tools, demanding accountability, impartiality and faster investigations into allegations of incompetence and corruption within the justice system. When the guardians of the law begin protesting the temple they serve, even the village drunk stops to listen.

The acquittal of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado had, for some Kenyans, rekindled hope that courts would courageously weigh evidence without bowing to public emotion. Yet the recent acquittal of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused in the Sh1.1 billion Finland scholarship case has reopened painful wounds! Not simply because of the verdict, but because of how ordinary Kenyans have received it.

The court found that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. That is the law, and the presumption of innocence remains a cornerstone of justice. But outside the courtroom stands another court: the court of public confidence. It asks different questions.

How do 138 witnesses, many of them parents and students who testified they trusted the programme because it was championed by their county leadership, walk home carrying debts, shattered dreams and unanswered questions? They sold land, organised church fundraisers, borrowed from merry-go-rounds and believed they were purchasing education rather than disappointment. Whether the prosecution met the legal threshold is one question. Whether justice feels complete to those families is another.

A wise elder once said that procedure is the skeleton of justice, but truth is its heartbeat. When skeletons keep walking while hearts stop beating, villagers begin suspecting witchcraft.

Increasingly, many Kenyans whisper that justice depends less on truth than on surnames, political colours and the size of one's convoy. It may not be true, but perception has become the Judiciary's greatest enemy. Courts do not survive on judgments alone; they survive on public trust.

Our prisons, meanwhile, remain faithfully occupied by chicken thieves, pickpockets and hungry young men who stole because hunger argued more convincingly than morality. The powerful, it seems to many wananchi, rarely squeeze through the same prison gates. In Kenya, stealing a chicken may earn you a cell, but presiding over scandal worth billions often earns you a press conference and a convoy.

That painful perception is precisely why judicial reforms cannot wait. Justice must not only be legally sound; it must be visibly fair. Complaints against judges must be investigated promptly and independently. The Judicial Service Commission must inspire confidence by dealing transparently with allegations of misconduct. Prosecutors must build stronger cases, and courts must continue demonstrating that neither political influence nor public pressure determines outcomes.

The village does not demand convictions at all costs. It demands confidence that every Kenyan (poor or powerful) enters the courtroom through the same door and leaves by the same law.

For where truth walks barefoot, justice should never need an escort.