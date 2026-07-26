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Why splitting Mt Kenya vote could hurt those it seeks to help

By Gitobu Imanyara | Jul. 26, 2026
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Every election cycle seems to produce a familiar political temptation, the temptation to redraw identities in pursuit of short-term electoral advantage. Today, that temptation has resurfaced in calls to split the Mt Kenya region into competing political blocs, often described as East and West.

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Related Topics

Mt Kenya Region 2027 Presidential Race 2027 Elections Ethnic Politics
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