Why curriculum brand alone does not guarantee success

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For decades, a ‘good education’ in Kenya was measured by a student's ability to retain vast amounts of information and reproduce it accurately under exam pressure. However, the rise of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence has disrupted this model.

With generative AI and search engines making information instantly accessible, memorisation has lost its economic premium. In a world where a chatbot can draft an essay or solve an equation in seconds, the more valuable human capability has become knowing how to question, evaluate, interpret, and apply that information responsibly.

This shift matches what modern employers are actively looking for. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, analytical thinking has become the single most essential core skill employers are looking for when recruiting staff today.

The report also highlights that skills like technological literacy, creative thinking, resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning will rapidly grow in importance towards 2030. Parents are seeing that technology is changing faster than traditional career pathways. For them, choosing a school is no longer simply about examination results, but about the kind of person their child becomes in terms of whether they can communicate confidently, solve unfamiliar problems and work with people from different backgrounds.

This surge in demand for holistic learning comes at a pivotal moment for Kenya's domestic educational landscape. The Ministry of Education is currently operationalising Grade 10 placement under the Competency-Based Education (CBC) framework.

This framework structures senior secondary schools around specialised pathways, such as: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), Social Sciences, Arts and Sports Science.

While the CBC shares the progressive goal of moving away from treating a single examination as the sole measure of a learner's potential, families looking for a long-established global framework are finding the Cambridge system to offer more structural continuity and academic flexibility.

At the IGCSE level, for instance, Cambridge provides a choice of more than 70 subjects. This wide selection allows schools to design custom subject combinations tailored to an individual learner’s unique strengths, personal interests, and future career ambitions.

Instead of studying the subjects in complete isolation, learners are pushed to examine complex, real-world issues from multiple viewpoints. Through independent research, critical thinking, and cross-border collaboration, students learn how to back up their ideas with solid evidence and become comfortable asking difficult questions.

Kenya’s business and professional landscapes are more interconnected than ever with multinational corporations, international organisations, and cross-border business opportunities. For parents who want to keep their children’s higher education options completely open—whether that means studying locally or moving to the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, or South Africa—qualification portability is essential.

The global footprint of the Cambridge system provides exactly this kind of assurance. According to official data, the Cambridge program is currently utilised by more than 10,000 schools across 160 countries, backed by an extensive global database of higher-education institutions with documented recognition policies. This widespread recognition makes it easier for Kenyan students to secure university admissions and even earn advanced standing or university credits abroad.

However, educational experts caution that a recognised curriculum brand alone does not guarantee a student's success. Parents must look more closely at the individual school culture to ensure a good fit for their child's personality.

Key factors to evaluate include teacher quality and continuous professional development, pastoral care and robust safeguarding policies, learning support and inclusive classroom environments, extracurricular opportunities and university counselling services.

The writer is Executive Principal at Crawford International School