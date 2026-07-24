Free university is possible if Prezzo Ruto declares, because he knows what he's doing

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Prezzo Bill Ruto has declared public university education will be fully funded by the government, starting with the intake slated for September, barely a month away. Many doubting Thomases have voiced their concerns, the most consistent thread being where the extra money will come from.

This is the sort of reaction that provokes Prezzo Ruto to remind us he is not mwendawazimu to just state something without a firm grip of things. So, people should simply calm down and let Prezzo Ruto do his thing.

I mean, we have seen him take up large, public projects like the church construction within State House, which is ongoing, despite scepticism about its funding or regulatory approval. Then, Prezzo Ruto reminded us he has many friends who chip in on such projects. Even then, he was being modest because he is a man of means.

That’s to say, if he intends to have university students study without worry about where their fees will come from, then he will make it happen. He’s that kind of person. That’s what he means when he says kusema na kutenda, even though Kenyans have customised the latter attribute as “ku-tender.”

It is this kind of irritation that provokes Prezzo Ruto, as it did yesterday, so he charged those who oppose him to have nothing between their ears. The most recent outburst related to those calling his public housing project, “Avoidable Housing,” apparently because most Kenyans are steering clear of them.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Kenyans who had paid deposits for the purchase of some of the housing units had returned to claim their deposits, a fact that soon got tangled in bureaucratic spools. The platform where those deposits were paid, apparently, isn’t the same as the entity claiming ownership of those houses.

Add that to the question of who actually owns houses that are built on public land using workers’ taxes, yet payment is due to private investors, and the pictures get very murky. It is safe to say the system is configured to work that way so that nothing actually makes sense, even to those of sound mind.