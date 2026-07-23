Dangote Lamu refinery is more than a response to the Middle East energy crisis

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A section of the oil lines connecting Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited to various oil marketers in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

History has shown that periods of global uncertainty often reshape the world's economic and industrial landscape. The continuing tensions in the Middle East have once again highlighted the fragility of global energy supply chains, reminding nations that energy security can no longer be taken for granted. As governments and businesses rethink how and where energy is refined, stored and distributed, countries that invest in strategic infrastructure today will be better positioned to seize tomorrow's economic opportunities. For East Africa, this moment presents not only a challenge but also a rare opportunity to redefine its place in the global energy and industrial economy.

It is against this backdrop that Dangote Industries and the Government of Kenya deserve commendation for taking the bold and timely decision to establish the Lamu Refinery. With government commitments fulfilled, financing secured, and preliminary work underway, the project has moved from vision to implementation. More than an investment in petroleum refining, it is a strategic investment that will strengthen regional energy security, unlock the full potential of the LAPSSET Corridor and position Kenya as East Africa's gateway for energy, trade and manufacturing.

The Lamu Refinery is a crucial development for East Africa as it utilises Kenya's strategic location and infrastructure to decrease the region's reliance on imported refined petroleum products. Despite lying along one of the world's busiest maritime routes, East Africa has relied for decades on imported fuel. The refinery will enable Kenya to refine crude oil locally and supply refined products to neighbouring countries, including Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and eastern DRC, thereby strengthening regional energy security and supporting economic integration and trade.

Modern refineries are not just fuel production facilities but also play a crucial role in integrated petrochemical industries, producing a wide array of products beyond petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, including liquefied petroleum gas, lubricants, and petrochemical feedstocks for making plastics, fertilisers, and other chemicals. In Kenya, establishing a refinery could help develop a competitive petrochemical industry. This would reduce the need for imports, increase exports, and support manufacturing. As a result, it could lead to the creation of industrial parks that generate significant economic value and create thousands of jobs in downstream industries such as polymers, lubricants, and construction materials.

The refinery, positioned along the LAPSSET Corridor, has the potential to transform the region's economy by generating cargo volumes that make major infrastructure investments commercially viable. Facilitating crude oil imports, exporting refined products, and stimulating logistics and manufacturing will help establish LAPSSET as one of Africa's most strategic trade corridors. Complementing this advantage is the Port of Lamu, which has the deepest natural harbour in Eastern Africa, enabling it to accommodate the world's largest cargo vessels and strengthen its role as a regional energy and logistics hub linking East Africa with the Middle East and Asia. The corridor will also provide alternative trade routes for countries such as Ethiopia and South Sudan, further advancing regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The refinery's most significant long-term contribution may be its role in developing human capital. While much focus may have been on the jobs generated during construction and operation, the true potential lies in cultivating a highly skilled workforce that can support a broader industrial ecosystem. This includes a diverse range of professionals, such as scientists, various types of engineers, engineering technologists, and skilled artisans, as well as opportunities in shipping, logistics, finance, ICT, environmental management, engineering consultancy, and manufacturing beyond the refinery itself.

To maximise these opportunities, Kenya must invest in specialised education and training. Universities should establish programmes in petroleum engineering, petrochemical engineering, refinery engineering, industrial chemistry, marine engineering and industrial automation. Technical universities should strengthen applied research in refinery optimisation, advanced manufacturing and sustainable energy technologies. Polytechnics and TVET institutions should develop competency-based programmes in refinery operations, industrial welding, and pipeline construction.

Global experience demonstrates that successful petrochemical industries are built on strong partnerships between industry, universities, research institutions and technical colleges. Singapore transformed Jurong Island into a world-class petrochemical hub through such collaboration, while Texas, Ulsan and Jubail have followed similar models. In Nigeria, the Dangote Refinery has encouraged universities and technical institutions to align their programmes with the energy sector's needs. Kenya should create a National Centre of Excellence for Energy and Petrochemical Technologies in Lamu, bringing together universities, TVET institutions, research organisations, and industry to foster innovation and skills development in the burgeoning energy and petrochemical sector.

The Dangote Lamu Refinery is far more than a petroleum project. It is a strategic investment that will strengthen regional energy security, unlock the potential of the LAPSSET Corridor, accelerate industrialisation and position Kenya as East Africa's leading hub for petrochemicals, manufacturing and logistics. It reflects the visionary leadership of Dangote Industries and the Government of Kenya in recognising that periods of global uncertainty often create the greatest opportunities. With complementary investments in human capital, research and industrial development, the refinery can help transform Kenya into one of Africa's leading industrial and energy powerhouses.

The author is a TVET and Human Capital Development Expert