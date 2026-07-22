Why Kenya's artificial intelligence rush could end in expensive failure

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Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a fixture in board meetings and strategy sessions. It’s hard to remember the last one where it wasn’t discussed. Whether it's a bank exploring AI-powered customer service, a manufacturer looking to automate operations or a growing business experimenting with generative AI, the question is almost always the same: How do we adopt AI before our competitors do?

The urgency is understandable. Kenya has earned its place as one of Africa's leading digital

economies. Mobile money transformed how millions of people transact, while platforms such as

eCitizen have changed how citizens access government services. Applying for a passport, renewing a driving licence or registering a business no longer means spending an entire day at Nyayo House.

Tasks that once involved paperwork, queues and multiple visits can now be completed from a

smartphone in a matter of minutes.

These are real examples of technology making life simpler. But they also create an illusion that

buying new technology automatically leads to transformation. It doesn't.

Over the years, one pattern has become difficult to ignore. Many organisations invest heavily in digital transformation but struggle to see meaningful business results. Some projects overrun their budgets. Others take much longer than planned. Many launch successfully, yet months later employees have quietly gone back to old ways of working while expensive software sits underutilised.

When that happens, the technology is usually blamed. In reality, technology is rarely the biggest problem. The bigger issue is that many organisations treat digital transformation as an IT project instead of what it really is, a leadership responsibility.

Technology has an uncomfortable habit. It exposes weaknesses that organisations have been able to live with for years. If decision-making is slow, introducing AI won't suddenly make leaders decisive. If customer service is already broken, a chatbot won't magically create happier customers. It may answer questions faster, but it will still be operating within the same inefficient system.

Some organisations spend significant amounts on enterprise software believing it would solve operational challenges, only to discover later that the real obstacles were unclear priorities, duplicated processes and poor coordination between departments. The software worked exactly as designed. The organisation simply wasn't ready for it.

That is why smaller, more focused businesses often outperform much larger competitors with far

simpler technology. They have clarity about what they are trying to achieve, and they choose

technology that supports that goal rather than hoping technology will define it.

The AI conversation reminds me of another shift many businesses have already experienced. A few years ago, some organisations dismissed simpler digital tools because they weren't considered sophisticated enough. Today, those same businesses rely on them every day because they improve productivity. AI is following a similar path. The tools will continue to evolve, become cheaper and become more accessible. That is inevitable.

The real competitive advantage won't come from owning the latest AI platform. It will come from

knowing exactly why you're using it. Before investing in another digital platform, leaders should pause and ask a few difficult questions.

What problem are we trying to solve? How does this support our business strategy? Will it improve the customer experience? Are our internal processes ready for it? And how will we know whether it has actually delivered value a year from now?

Those questions are far less exciting than talking about the latest AI model, but they are far more important. Too often organisations reverse the process. They buy the software first and hope the strategy will follow. It almost never does.

The same pattern repeats itself. Companies automate outdated processes instead of redesigning them. They spend heavily on software licences but invest very little in helping people adapt to new ways of working.

Success is celebrated on the day a system goes live instead of six months later, when the real measure should be whether customers are happier, employees are more productive and the business is performing better.

Kenya has already shown the world that it can embrace technology. Our digital economy is one of the strongest on the continent, and there is every reason to believe AI will unlock even greater opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and public institutions.

But AI should never become the strategy. It should support one.

The organisations that will thrive over the next decade won't necessarily be those spending the most on AI or enterprise software. They will be the ones that understand their customers, make decisions faster, build stronger internal systems and use technology to strengthen what is already working.

AI will undoubtedly reshape how businesses operate. The question isn't whether that will happen, it already is. The real question is whether our organisations are redesigning themselves as quickly as the technology they are buying.

Kenya has already proved that it can adopt new technology. The harder task now is making sure our businesses are ready for it. Because in the end, AI won't determine who succeeds. Leadership will.