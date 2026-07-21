Gachagua didn't just win Ol Kalou; He buried Ruto's hustler dream

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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.[File, Standard]

After his impeachment, I told many pundits that Rigathi Gachagua was going to be a problem for President William Ruto. Let me tell you what really happened in Ol Kalou on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

It wasn't a by-election. It was a public execution. And the State-with all its Cabinet Secretaries, helicopters, State House dinners and bagfuls of cash-walked right into the slaughterhouse with its eyes wide open.

Mr Gachagua didn't just defeat UDA. He humiliated it. He showed the President of the Republic that the Mountain was not a vending machine, to put in promises and extract votes from it. He reminded Dr Ruto that loyalty cannot be bought with LPG cylinders and a plate of pilau at State House.

The numbers are devastating. DCP's Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru polled over 85 per cent. UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyagah scraped barely 13 per cent. That is not a margin. That is a massacre.

The President threw everything at this contest. Everything. He went there personally. He took his Cabinet. He promised roads, fertiliser, cash transfers-you name it.

And what did the former deputy president do? He looked at that spectacle and told the people: "Do you see how they treat you? They invite you to their palace like beggars, give you a meal, and expect you to sell your birthright for a full stomach."

That message cut deep. Because it was true.

The people of Ol Kalou are not fools. They remember that this government has been in power for nearly four years. Where are the coffee reforms? Where is the tea money? Where are the jobs? They see shiny projects in Nairobi, but in Nyandarua, the roads are still dusty, and the farmers are still broke. And now, suddenly, a few weeks before the by-election, State House becomes their second home? Spare me.

Gachagua understood something Ruto's strategists completely missed: You cannot campaign on development when you have already failed to deliver it. The President came offering tomorrow, but Gachagua reminded them of yesterday and today. And yesterday, the Mountain felt abandoned. Today, it felt taken for granted.

Let's rewind to October 2024. That is when this story really begins. When Parliament voted to impeach Gachagua, many in Nairobi cheered. They saw it as the end of a loud, brash deputy president. But in Mt Kenya, they saw something else entirely. They saw a son of the soil being lynched-not for corruption, but for daring to speak for his people.

That impeachment was Gachagua's political resurrection. He didn't just survive it. He weaponised it. Every time a government official stepped into Ol Kalou, Gachagua whispered to the voters: "These are the same people who humiliated your son. Show them that you remember."

And they remembered. God, they remembered. The by-election became a referendum not on who would be the next MP, but on whether the Mountain would accept its subjugation. Gachagua framed it as a battle between dignity and servitude. And when the people walked into those polling stations, they were voting for respect. For revenge. For affirmation that their voice still matters.

Let's not ignore the mechanics. Gachagua's DCP team ran a flawless grassroots campaign. Senator John Methu and Woman Representative Wanjiku Muhia did the heavy lifting for three full months. They knew every village elder, every market trader, every church leader. They didn't fly in on the eve of the election and expect magic. They built relationships.

Meanwhile, UDA's campaign was a classic top-down operation. Cabinet Secretaries landed, gave speeches, handed out goodies, and flew out. The voters saw them as strangers. Interlopers. People who didn't know their names or struggles.

You cannot parachute into a constituency and expect to win against a candidate who has walked every footpath and shaken every hand for months. Gachagua's team did the work. Ruto's team did the photo-ops. And the ballot box doesn't lie.

The President miscalculated on three fronts.

First, he underestimated the depth of resentment over Gachagua's impeachment. He thought time would heal it. Instead, time fermented it into anger.

Second, he overestimated the appeal of his development rhetoric. The "bottom-up" economic model sounds great in a manifesto, but when your people are still struggling, they don't want slogans. They want results. And they got none.

Third, he misread the political maturity of the Ol Kalou voter. He assumed that a free meal or a promise of tarmac would be enough. He treated them like consumers of patronage, not citizens with memory, pride, and agency.

That arrogance cost him. And it will cost him again in 2027 if he doesn't change course.