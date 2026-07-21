Power of football and World Cup beyond entertainment

Audio By Vocalize

Spain's forward Lamine Yamal lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament.[ AFP]

Every four years for a few weeks, billions of people across every continent direct their attention to the same event. Streets empty during matches. Families gather around television screens. Strangers embrace after dramatic goals. National flags appear on balconies, cars and shopfronts. Fans walk around sporting their favourite team’s jersey. For a brief moment, the World Cup becomes the closest thing the world has to a shared global experience.

It is easy to dismiss football as mere entertainment. Yet to do so is to misunderstand its extraordinary political and social significance. The World Cup is not simply the world's biggest sporting tournament. It is one of the largest demonstrations of soft power, national identity, economic inequality and global interconnectedness that humanity produces. Every tournament tells us as much about the state of the world as it does about the quality of its football.

Perhaps the most remarkable feature of the World Cup is its ability to inspire a level of emotional investment that few political institutions could ever hope to achieve. Citizens who may feel disconnected from their governments, sceptical of political leaders or indifferent to national celebrations suddenly become deeply patriotic when 11 players step onto a football pitch wearing their country's colours. Football succeeds where politics often fails: Iit creates a sense of collective belonging.

Yet beneath the celebration lies a fascinating phenomenon. Although the World Cup is organised around nations, modern football has become profoundly globalised. Many of the tournament's biggest stars spend the vast majority of their careers far from the countries they represent. African players develop in European academies and, as is witnessed throughout nearly all the teams represented at the World Cup, African talent bolsters the teams of the Global North, speaking more to this sense of globalisation. This globalisation has transformed football in ways that mirror the wider global economy. Wealth continues to concentrate in a relatively small number of elite European clubs, which possess the resources to identify, recruit and develop talent from every corner of the globe. Countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America often invest years nurturing gifted young players only to see them leave for richer leagues overseas. Their success abroad becomes a source of national pride, but it also reflects the sad reality that the Global South produces talent while the Global North captures much of its economic value.

The World Cup also exposes the importance of institutions over individual brilliance. Every tournament reminds us that successful football nations are rarely built around a single superstar. Behind every trophy lies decades of investment in coaching, youth development, scouting systems, sports science and governance. The final was certainly a testament to that. While the world was championing for Argentina or France to win, and for a repeat of the masterpiece that was the 2022 final, Spain quietly worked their way back to the top in an unexpected finish. Spain has a long history of playing excellent football, and their history of sports investment shone at the final. Kenya can certainly learn from this win to invest in the institutions needed in order to build strong athletes. So often, stories of success by Kenyan athletes feature a lone wolf who has trained in isolation and built themselves to a point of excellence. Only after success does the government step in to claim the athlete and congratulate them. The opposite should be the case.

Ultimately, the enduring appeal of the World Cup lies in its ability to condense the hopes, tensions and contradictions of our world into ninety-minute contests. It is a tournament where nationalism coexists with globalisation, and where a humble sport, so easily accessible to the children of the world, rich or poor, is elevated to its highest form and given the glitz and glam it so deserves. The beauty of the sport lies in its remarkable capacity to not only bring us together, but also to reveal who we are. Every World Cup is, in many ways, a mirror, since as we watch the matches, we are also watching ourselves. Football shows us how our politics and our enduring inequalities can be larger than life and have long-lasting effects on success or failure. Every four years, the world is called together to see itself as itself, albeit in a rather fun manner.