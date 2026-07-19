The best financial lesson from the World Cup: Prepare

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Every four years, football reminds us that winning is never accidental. Neither is building financial security.

When Argentina fell two goals behind Egypt with twelve minutes left in Atlanta, most neutrals had already written the epitaph for the defending champions. Then Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández produced a stoppage-time rescue that will be replayed for years.

It was not magic. It was composure, conditioning and a plan the coaching staff trusted even as the scoreboard screamed otherwise. Money works the same way. The people who build real wealth are rarely the ones who panic when the numbers move against them, they are the ones who stick to a plan long enough for it to work.

I draw some parallels between football and wealth building:

Every team has a coach. The best sides at this tournament are not always the most talented on paper, they are the best drilled. Elite coaching shows up in the small decisions - when to press, when to sit deep, when to bring on fresh legs. Yet many households manage six- and seven-figure life savings with no coach at all, reacting to market noise the way a rattled team reacts to going a goal down. A financial adviser is not a luxury for the wealthy; it is the person who keeps you tactically disciplined when emotion wants to take over the team talk.

Every winning squad is diverse. No side reaches the knockout stages on defenders alone, or on attackers alone. Belgium needed Kevin De Bruyne's craft and Romelu Lukaku's power off the bench to beat Senegal; no single position wins a tournament. A portfolio built entirely on one asset, one stock, one plot of land, one business, carries the same fragility as a team with no substitutes. Spreading capital across equities, bonds, property and pension assets is not caution for its own sake; it is squad-building.

Every match has half-time. Coaches use those fifteen minutes to reread the game and adjust. Your finances deserve the same ritual, a proper annual review of your budget, your pension contributions, your insurance cover and your investment mix, rather than waiting for a crisis to force the conversation.

Substitutions win games. Mikel Merino came on for Spain against Portugal and scored in the first minute of stoppage time. Amad Diallo has become only the third African player in history to score multiple World Cup goals off the bench. Life will substitute your circumstances whether you plan for it or not, a newborn, a business opportunity, inflation eroding your shilling. A financial plan that cannot be substituted into is a plan that gets relegated.

Have a game plan. The teams that go furthest in a World Cup do not improvise their way through the knockout rounds; they arrive with a structure and adapt it under pressure. A written financial plan, with a retirement number, a savings target and a timeline, turns vague hope into a route you can actually follow.

Celebrate every win. Players mob each other over goals that will not even feature in the highlights reel, because progress compounds belief. Clearing a loan, hitting your first million in pension savings, buying your first plot... these deserve the same recognition. Discipline is easier to sustain when you notice it working.

Play with the end in mind. No squad in this tournament is playing for one good result; they are playing for the trophy on July 19. Retirement planning asks the same of you, resist decisions today that feel good for a quarter but undermine the pension pot you will need in twenty years.

Every team has a reserve bench. Squad depth is what let Belgium survive De Bruyne's early withdrawal. Squad depth is what lets a team absorb an injury or a suspension without its campaign unravelling. An emergency fund and adequate insurance are your reserve bench, without them, one injury to your income can end your financial campaign long before the final.

Every team has a cheering squad. Supporters do not touch the ball, yet their energy visibly lifts performance. The people around you, family, mentors, a trusted adviser, shape whether good financial habits survive contact with real life. At Enwealth, we have watched that principle play out in how Kenyan savers who build a support structure around their retirement planning consistently outperform those who go it alone.

World Cups are won long before the final whistle. Financial freedom is built the same way, through disciplined choices made consistently over time. Which team's journey mirrors your own financial game plan?

- The writer is the CEO, Enwealth Financial Services