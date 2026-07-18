Why Ol Kalou is Methu's Napoleon moment

Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Ngotho during the by-elections on July 16,2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

After weeks of tense campaigning, the Ol Kalou mini-poll is done and dusted unless someone challenges the outcome in court. For now, the country can breathe.

While the UDA leadership readily conceded defeat, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has declared that Thursday was a ‘tipping point’ for the country. The soap opera is unraveling. Perhaps had Raila Odinga been alive today, he would be blamed for the ugly scenes in Ol Kalou on Thursday. But, borrowing from the enigma’s favourite Harry Belafonte’s Jamaica Farewell, Jakom ‘won’t be back for many a day.’