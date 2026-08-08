Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya Society for the Blind joins 28th memorial of 1998 U.S. Embassy Bombing

By John Maina | Aug. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) yesterday joined survivors, families, and other stakeholders in marking the 28th anniversary of the 1998 U.S. Embassy  bomb blast in Nairobi, a tragedy that claimed more than 200 lives and injured thousands.

The commemoration, held at the August 7th Memorial Park, honored victims of the attack and highlighted the long-term impact of the bombing on survivors, particularly those who lost their sight as a result of severe eye injuries.

“For many, the tragedy marked the beginning of a challenging journey towards rebuilding their lives,” the society stated

Adding, “following the bombing, we played critical role in supporting survivors through rehabilitation orientational and mobility training that enabled many to regain their independence, confidence and dignity,”

During the event, participants laid wreaths, observed a moment of silence, and listened to testimonies from survivors who still bear physical and psychological scars almost thirty years later.

“Kenya Society for Blind asserts that the aftermath of the 1998 bombing should emphasize a more robust dedication to upholding the rights, inclusion, and empowerment of individuals with disabilities,” the society stated

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

1998 U.S. Embassy Bomb August 7th Memorial Park Kenya Society for the Blind 28th Anniversary
.

Latest Stories

Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
World
By AFP
12 mins ago
Afghanistan's gold rush upends lives and landscapes
World
By AFP
20 mins ago
Flight cancellations, evacuations in China as Typhoon Dolphin looms
World
By AFP
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Police officer in Dr Mutiso murder had character issues, colleagues say
By Okumu Modachi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 1 hr ago
Police officer in Dr Mutiso murder had character issues, colleagues say
Muturi: Why I disagree with Gachagua's political approach
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Muturi: Why I disagree with Gachagua's political approach
Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength
Scramble for DP post creates tension in political camps
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Scramble for DP post creates tension in political camps
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved