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The Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) yesterday joined survivors, families, and other stakeholders in marking the 28th anniversary of the 1998 U.S. Embassy bomb blast in Nairobi, a tragedy that claimed more than 200 lives and injured thousands.

The commemoration, held at the August 7th Memorial Park, honored victims of the attack and highlighted the long-term impact of the bombing on survivors, particularly those who lost their sight as a result of severe eye injuries.

“For many, the tragedy marked the beginning of a challenging journey towards rebuilding their lives,” the society stated

Adding, “following the bombing, we played critical role in supporting survivors through rehabilitation orientational and mobility training that enabled many to regain their independence, confidence and dignity,”

During the event, participants laid wreaths, observed a moment of silence, and listened to testimonies from survivors who still bear physical and psychological scars almost thirty years later.

“Kenya Society for Blind asserts that the aftermath of the 1998 bombing should emphasize a more robust dedication to upholding the rights, inclusion, and empowerment of individuals with disabilities,” the society stated