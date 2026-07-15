How integrated technology can transform tax compliance in Kenya

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Nyawira Maina, Regional Corporate Affairs Manager, Little Cab.

For many businesses in Kenya, tax compliance is no longer just a finance department issue. It has become an operational consideration that touches procurement, accounting, expense management and day-to-day business processes.

The Kenya Revenue Authority's Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) is an important step in the country's digital transformation journey.

By digitising tax invoicing, the platform is helping build a more transparent, accountable and efficient business environment. However, as with any major regulatory shift, businesses are asking a practical question: how can compliance become simpler rather than more complicated?

The answer lies in technology that works quietly in the background.

Businesses today expect digital solutions that eliminate repetitive administrative tasks instead of creating new ones. Employees should be able to complete a business trip, finance teams should receive accurate documentation automatically, and management should have confidence that every transaction meets regulatory requirements without additional manual intervention.

This is particularly true for corporate transport, where organisations process hundreds, sometimes thousands, of employee trips every month. Manually generating invoices, matching receipts, reconciling expenses and ensuring tax compliance can consume significant time and resources. These are processes that add little strategic value but remain essential for governance.

As Kenya's digital economy matures, businesses should increasingly expect the systems they use every day to integrate directly with national digital infrastructure. Whether it is payments, taxation, procurement or logistics, disconnected platforms create unnecessary friction, while integrated systems improve productivity and reduce compliance risks.

That philosophy informed Little Cab's decision to integrate its corporate invoicing platform with KRA's eTIMS. Rather than requiring corporate clients to generate tax documentation separately, transport transactions now automatically produce eTIMS-compliant invoices. The result is a smoother experience for finance teams, better record-keeping and faster reconciliation of transport expenses.

Importantly, this is not simply about meeting a regulatory requirement. It is about improving the overall customer experience.

Digital compliance should be almost invisible to the end user. When systems communicate with each other seamlessly, businesses spend less time chasing paperwork and more time focusing on growth, innovation and serving their customers.

This is especially significant for small and medium-sized enterprises, many of which are embracing digital tools but often operate with lean finance and administration teams. Automating routine compliance tasks can free valuable resources that would otherwise be devoted to manual processes.

The broader opportunity extends beyond transport. Kenya has established itself as one of Africa's leading digital economies, with strong adoption of mobile payments, fintech innovation and digital public infrastructure. The next phase of this evolution should be ensuring that private-sector technology platforms connect seamlessly with public digital systems wherever possible.

Such collaboration benefits everyone. Businesses gain operational efficiency and reduced administrative costs. Government agencies receive more accurate and timely information, strengthening compliance and transparency. Customers enjoy faster, more reliable services with fewer administrative hurdles.

The private sector has an important role to play in supporting Kenya's digital transformation agenda. Innovation should not only solve commercial challenges but also make it easier for businesses to operate responsibly within the country's regulatory framework.

Technology is most powerful when it simplifies complexity. Compliance should not feel like an additional task layered onto everyday business operations. Instead, it should be embedded within the digital tools organisations already rely on.

As more organisations embrace integrated digital solutions, we move closer to a business environment where transparency, efficiency and compliance reinforce one another rather than compete for attention. That is good for enterprises, good for regulators and ultimately good for Kenya's economy.

-The writer is Regional Corporate Affairs Manager, Little Cab