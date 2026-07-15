Why Dangote decided to build mega oil refinery in Lamu

Aliko Dangote's proposed East African mega-refinery, estimated at USD15 to 17 billion, has set off intense debate in regional boardrooms. One question dominates: If Tanzania hosts the newly completed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) from Uganda, why did Dangote pick Kenya over Tanga?
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…