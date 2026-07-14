World youth skills day: From celebration to global competitiveness

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Digital skills are esential for preparation of an AI shaped future.[Courtesy]

Every year on July 15, the world pauses to celebrate the potential, creativity and resilience of young people. Yet World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) is far more than another date on the international calendar. It is a reminder that the future of every nation will be determined not merely by the size of its youth population, but by the quality of the skills those young people possess. In an era defined by artificial intelligence, automation, advanced manufacturing and digital transformation, countries that invest in skills are investing in their future competitiveness.

WYSD, established by the United Nations General Assembly on July 15, 2014, and first observed in 2015, highlights the critical importance of equipping young people with essential skills, including technical, vocational, entrepreneurial, and digital competencies, to enhance employability and drive sustainable economic growth. Over the past decade, the day has underscored the growing mismatch between the skills young people possess and the demands of the labour market, as rapid technological change outpaces educational adaptation. It serves as a vital reminder to governments, industries, and educational institutions to prioritise skills development as a core element of national strategies to address youth unemployment and underemployment.

Many countries have moved beyond simply commemorating the day. They use WYSD as an opportunity to inspire young people, celebrate excellence in TVET, strengthen partnerships with industry and showcase innovation. Activities often include national skills competitions, apprenticeship fairs, career guidance programmes, innovation exhibitions, open days in training institutions, employer engagement forums, recognition of outstanding artisans and technicians, and public dialogue on the future of work. The day becomes a national campaign that elevates the status of skilled professions and demonstrates that technical careers are as prestigious and rewarding as traditional academic pathways.

Kenya is joining the global community in commemorating this year's WYSD through Skill Up Africa 2026 under the theme "Future Skills, Innovation and Opportunity for Kenya's Youth." The programme brings together government, industry, development partners, training institutions and young people to discuss emerging technologies, AI, innovation, Recognition of Prior Learning, industry-academia collaboration and the future of work. This initiative deserves commendation as it reflects Kenya's growing commitment to youth empowerment through skills development and provides an important platform for dialogue on the country's human capital agenda.

Kenya has a significant opportunity to enhance its WYSD celebrations by incorporating activities that promote skill excellence, such as national competitions and recognition of outstanding young professionals. As a member of WorldSkills International, Kenya can elevate the profile of TVET through these initiatives. WorldSkills serves not only as a platform for showcasing talent in various fields such as welding, mechatronics, and healthcare but also as a benchmark for assessing the quality of skills development systems. This allows countries to evaluate their training programs against global standards, modernise curricula, improve trainer competencies, and strengthen industry partnerships, ultimately driving continuous quality improvement in national TVET reforms.

Kenya is striving to position itself as a key provider of skilled labour to international markets by signing several Bilateral Labour Agreements (BLAs), which create opportunities for economic growth and increased remittances. To ensure the workforce meets global standards and is recognised by employers worldwide, it is crucial to enhance training quality. WorldSkills serves as a valuable tool for assessing whether Kenyan graduates possess the necessary competencies, enabling policymakers and training institutions to benchmark skills against international criteria, identify skill gaps, and improve training quality. In a competitive global labour market, the ability to produce not just a high number of skilled workers but also those with demonstrable skill quality will be vital for gaining international confidence.

Kenya's absence from the 2026 WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China, highlights a significant missed opportunity for learning and international exposure. Despite being a member of WorldSkills International and having participated in previous competitions, not competing this year means missing the chance to benchmark against global standards, showcase talent, and engage with emerging technologies. Furthermore, participation aligns with the goals of WYSD, emphasising that skills go beyond employment to foster competitiveness and national development. For Kenya, which aims to enhance labour mobility through BLAs, such international participation is essential for strategic growth.

Kenya has made notable strides in enhancing access to TVET through investments, competency-based education, digital learning, and stronger industry collaboration. These advancements lay a strong foundation for further development, with the next focus being the consistent evaluation against international standards, leveraging platforms like WorldSkills for ongoing improvement. The success of WYSD should therefore be measured by the number of young people gaining world-class skills, the strength of industry partnerships, innovations brought to market, apprenticeships established, and the confidence employers place in Kenyan talent.

As Kenya pursues the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, advances industrialisation, implements Vision 2030 and expands opportunities through BLAs, there is no better time to elevate WYSD from an annual commemoration into a national platform for promoting skills excellence and international competitiveness. By complementing its annual celebrations with sustained participation in WorldSkills International, Kenya will not only celebrate the aspirations of its young people but also demonstrate to the world that it is producing a workforce capable of competing, innovating and succeeding on the global stage.

The author is a TVET and Human Capital Development Expert