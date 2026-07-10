Political instability to blame for majority of challenges Kenyans are going through today

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Goonism in the streets.[File, Standard]

Every day, Kenyans wake up to headlines that seem unrelated. One day it is a politically linked shooting. The next, reports of missing youths, violence at campaign rallies, a public university battling financial distress, concerns over counterfeit medicines, or more young people leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

On their own, these stories look like isolated events. Together, they paint a worrying picture of the quiet price Kenya pays whenever political uncertainty takes hold. The biggest losses are rarely captured in breaking news. They show up in fading public confidence, weaker institutions, delayed investments and fewer opportunities for ordinary citizens.

Political instability influences the choices investors, entrepreneurs and employers make every day. Businesses flourish where policies are predictable, institutions are dependable, and disputes are resolved peacefully. When uncertainty becomes the norm, investors hesitate, companies postpone expansion and hiring slows. Young people entering an already difficult job market are often the first to feel the consequences.

The strain is equally visible in public institutions. The financial troubles facing Moi University reflect wider governance and sustainability challenges affecting institutions that millions rely on. When universities struggle, students face uncertainty, research suffers, and the country's future workforce pays the price.

The same concerns arise in healthcare. Reports of counterfeit medicines entering the market raise questions about the effectiveness of regulatory oversight. Citizens expect safe medicines and strong institutions. When that confidence weakens, public trust suffers. Then there is the human cost.

Reports of disappearances, politically motivated violence and attacks linked to public affairs create fear and anxiety. Families worry about their loved ones, communities become more divided, and many people withdraw from public life.

Migration tells a similar story. While many Kenyans move abroad for education or employment, prolonged uncertainty can strengthen the belief that success is easier to find elsewhere. Every skilled professional who leaves takes with them talent, experience and ideas that could help build the nation.

Infrastructure projects such as the SGR expansion remain important, but roads and railways alone cannot guarantee prosperity. Lasting growth depends just as much on strong institutions, public trust, the rule of law and political stability.

Kenya has shown remarkable resilience over the years, but that resilience should never be an excuse to accept instability. The real cost is measured by the jobs never created, investments never made, institutions left struggling and citizens slowly losing faith in the country's future.