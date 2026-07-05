When the President becomes his own biggest opposition

President William Ruto inspects section 1 of the 257 km Lamu-Ijara-Garissa road (LAPSSET corridor) on February 07, 2025. [PCS]

One truth should unite all citizens regardless of political affiliation. No patriotic Kenyan should wish for a bad President. The presidency is too important an institution. When a President succeeds within the Constitution, the country benefits.

Investors gain confidence, businesses expand, jobs are created and institutions grow stronger.