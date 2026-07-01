Why Gen Zs are champions of foundational learning

Audio By Vocalize

One of My Village Holiday Learning Camps hosted by Mizizi Elimu Afrika. [Courtesy]

Across Kenya, millions of children attend school every day but still struggle to read with understanding. Recent national and regional assessments continue to remind us of a painful reality: too many learners in Grades 2 to 6 are unable to read and understand texts meant for much younger children.

This challenge has placed enormous pressure on schools, teachers, and families. Yet the solution is closer than we think.

Kenya today has nearly half a million Gen Z young people who are either trained teachers, teacher trainees, or pursuing teacher education across our colleges and universities. At the same time, we have approximately five million learners struggling with foundational literacy.

If every Gen Z teacher or teacher trainee supported just six learners in their community, we could dramatically reduce the literacy crisis within a very short time. This is not wishful thinking. It is practical, achievable, and already showing results.

Last year, Mizizi Elimu Afrika partnered with St Augustine Eregi TTC and Machakos TTC to run My Village Holiday Learning Camps across 73 villages in Kakamega and Machakos counties. A total of 115 teacher trainees were trained and deployed to support more than 1400 learners assessed during the programme.

The results were remarkable.

In just 15 days, 67.1% of participating learners improved by at least one reading level. The proportion of children at beginner level dropped from 25.4% to 7.2%, while the number reading at paragraph or story level nearly tripled, rising from 18.9% to 55.4%.

These gains were achieved through short daily learning sessions led by trained teacher trainees working within their own communities. This is a proof-of-concept for a scalable national solution. A solution that positions Gen Z teachers and volunteer teacher trainees as champions of foundational learning, anchored by teacher training institutions, embedded in communities, and guided by evidence of what works.

Equally important was what happened to the young teachers themselves.

The teacher trainees demonstrated a 17 percentage-point improvement in knowledge and facilitation competencies after the training programme, moving from an average score of 65% before training to 82% after training. More importantly, they gained practical classroom experience, improved their instructional skills, and learned how to assess and support learners at different reading levels.

Many discovered that meaningful change can begin within their own villages and communities.

This is why partnerships with teacher training institutions matter.

Teacher training colleges should not only prepare teachers for future classrooms; they can become active centres for community learning transformation today. Embedding structured community service learning into teacher preparation programmes would create a generation of educators who graduate not only with theory, but with hands-on experience supporting children who are furthest behind.

Schools alone cannot carry the entire burden of foundational learning recovery. Families are stretched. Teachers are overwhelmed. Yet within our communities exists a powerful and largely untapped resource: young people willing to serve, teach, mentor, and lead.

One of My Village Holiday Learning Camps hosted by Mizizi Elimu Afrika. [Courtesy]

Gen Z is often discussed in terms of unemployment, frustration, or disconnection. But there is another story we must begin telling, one of possibility, energy, innovation, and social responsibility. Across Kenya, thousands of young people are ready to contribute meaningfully if given structure, support, and opportunity.

Imagine every village running holiday literacy camps led by trained teacher trainees.

Imagine churches, community halls, and schools becoming temporary reading spaces during school holidays.

Imagine county governments, TTCs, universities, and education partners working together to equip young volunteers with simple tools, books, and structured approaches.

Imagine what would happen if literacy became everyone’s responsibility.

Kenya does not lack solutions. We have evidence of approaches that work. We have institutions capable of mobilising young educators. We have communities willing to participate and, above all, young people willing to volunteer. The Mizizi research-unlocking youth agency ministudy, which surveyed 270 teacher trainees across three TTCs (Tarbaj, Machakos, and Eregi), found that 92 per cent are willing to volunteer if properly supported. Even more striking: 89 per cent feel ready to start immediately. When asked about barriers, 40 per cent cited "no opportunities available" as the primary obstacle—not lack of motivation or capacity, but lack of infrastructure and pathway.

Achieving this vision requires bold coordination and strong national commitment. A responsibility we must embrace at a pivotal moment. The United Nations has designated 2026 as the International Volunteer Year (IVY 2026), recognising volunteerism as a fundamental driver of sustainable development. This global recognition comes as Kenya takes decisive action. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection is finalising Kenya's National Volunteerism Policy 2026, positioning the country to harness its growing volunteer movement. The policy development process has been genuinely participatory: volunteer teacher trainees from Eregi and Machakos, alongside the Mizizi Elimu Afrika and other stakeholders, shared their perspectives at public forums organised by the Ministry, ensuring that this policy reflects the realities and aspirations of those doing the work.

The reading crisis is urgent, but it is also solvable.

And perhaps the greatest opportunity before us is this: the very generation often described as waiting for jobs could become the generation that helps Kenya’s children learn to read.

That would not only transform learners’ futures. It would transform the country itself.