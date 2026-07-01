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Pan-Africanism is meaningless if we ignore what's going on in Uganda

By Faith Wekesa | Jul. 1, 2026
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Repression in Uganda and the dying Pan-Africanism dream

Kwame Nkrumah once said, "The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked with the total liberation of Africa." The fathers of Pan-Africanism had a vision for the continent that went far beyond political ideology. They believed that one country's freedom, growth and dignity could only be meaningful if they existed alongside the freedom, growth and dignity of another.

It was this conviction that inspired liberation movements and united African countries against colonialism and apartheid. They understood that Africa's greatest strength did not lie in individual states but in their collective resolve. That belief gave birth to the Organisation of African Unity, today's African Union (AU), and later inspired regional blocs such as the East African Community. With these, the continent would carry a shared responsibility for one another. And for a while, that vision felt real until it didn't.

As the generation that carried the Pan-African dream exited the stage, a new crop of leaders slowly abandoned the idea of a united Africa in favour of protecting individual political kingdoms. The solidarity that once defined the continent gave way to sovereignty. Suddenly, brotherhood became interference. Every country retreated into itself, unwilling to question what was happening beyond its borders for fear that one day the same questions might be asked of them.

Today, nowhere is that contradiction more evident than in Uganda. For months, reports of political repression, arrests of opposition figures and growing intolerance towards dissent have dominated headlines. While ordinary citizens of the continent continue to raise their voices, Africa's response has been reduced largely to carefully worded diplomatic statements that fall short of the accountability expected among brothers. There appears to be little moral courage or political will to confront what is clearly an alarming erosion of democratic space.

One can’t help but ask what the purpose of the AU is if not for moments like this? Pan-Africanism would demand that Africans rise to defend the principles upon which the continent chose to unite. The AU's mandate to promote peace, democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights should speak louder than any individual state.

The East African Community carries an even greater moral responsibility. Should Uganda fail, the EAC will carry the full weight of it all. Sadly their response has been more or less apathetic. Whether this reluctance stems from a desire to protect economic interests or avoid setting uncomfortable precedents, the near silence speaks so loud.

What is happening in Uganda is not just a Uganda affair. It is a test on the institutions Africa built to protect itself. Africa watched Rwanda descend into genocide despite warning signs that were evident long before the killing began. It is a test for the AU to show their decisiveness when required.

African leaders rightly insist that African problems deserve African solutions. However, when we reject external criticism as interference in sovereign affairs and invoke independence whenever international pressure mounts, we should be ready to fix our issues. It can not be that when crises deepen beyond repair, it is often the very international community we rebuke that we turn to for humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping operations and post-conflict reconstruction.

If Africa truly wishes to own its future, then African institutions must be prepared to confront failures within their own ranks. Respect for sovereignty cannot become protection from accountability. Membership in the AU and regional blocs must mean more than attendance at conferences and opportunities for trade. It must also carry an obligation to uphold the democratic values that brought these institutions into being.

Uganda's story is not Uganda's story alone. It is Africa's story. If the country stumbles, the consequences will not stop at its borders. Pan-Africanism demands that we look out for one another, to speak uncomfortable truths, to offer corrections where necessary to prevent one nation's missteps from becoming a continental crisis.

Every country, every regional bloc, indeed the continent must strive to recover the original spirit and purpose of Pan-Africanism. And that means not protecting governments from criticism, but protecting Africans from the consequences of failed leadership.

Ms Wekesa is a development communication consultant

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