Why Kenya's circular future rests on the courage to comply

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Nairobi City County workers clean up the Nairobi River in Kibera during the 'Let the riversflow' initiative on November 20, 2023. [File, Standard]

Walk along almost any riverbank in Nairobi after a heavy downpour and you will see the receipts of how we have lived. Plastic bottles bob in the current, tattered wrappers snag on reeds, and sludge gathers where clean water once ran. For a long time, this was simply accepted as the price of growth. But it need not be, and a quiet revolution underway in Kenyan policy is beginning to prove it.

Each year World Environment Day reminds us that caring for the land is no longer the duty of governments and conservationists alone, but a shared obligation that runs through every boardroom, every factory floor, and every household. For those of us who lead businesses, the day is an invitation to ask an honest question. Can we keep growing without quietly bankrupting the natural systems that make growth possible in the first place?

This year the question lands at a decisive moment for Kenya. As nations everywhere race to curb plastic pollution and use resources more wisely, our country has earned a reputation as one of Africa's boldest champions of environmental sustainability. From the landmark ban on plastic carrier bags to the rollout of Extended Producer Responsibility regulations and the Sustainable Waste Management Act, the trajectory is unmistakable. Kenya has chosen to build a circular economy, and it has chosen to lead.

The weight of that choice is hard to overstate. For generations our prosperity has rested on a straight line. We extract raw materials, manufacture goods, consume them, and throw what remains away. The line delivered real gains, yet it also left behind swelling landfills, choked drainage systems, and a steady erosion of finite resources. In a world bumping up against its ecological limits, that old habit is becoming a luxury we can no longer afford.

A circular economy proposes something far smarter. It designs waste out of the system from the very beginning, keeping materials in productive use for as long as possible through reuse, recycling, recovery, and fresh innovation. Where the old model saw rubbish as an unavoidable by product of doing business, circularity sees a resource waiting to create new value.

For Kenya the prize reaches well beyond cleaner rivers to a circular economy that truly works. One that can create jobs, draw investment, strengthen homegrown industries, nurture entrepreneurs, and loosen our dependence on imported raw materials. Global estimates suggest that circular models could unlock trillions of dollars in value while slashing emissions and resource use. For a young and ambitious economy like ours, few opportunities are this compelling.

Ambition alone, however, will not carry us across the finish line. This transition demands policy certainty, regulatory clarity, and the discipline to follow through. Institutions such as the National Environment Management Authority, working alongside maturing frameworks like the Extended Producer Responsibility regulations, are laying the foundation on which circularity can stand. These rules nudge producers to own the full environmental footprint of what they make, from the drawing board right through to the moment a customer is done with the product.

The arrival of Extended Producer Responsibility ranks among the most consequential shifts in our environmental governance. By compelling producers to take part in collection, recovery, and recycling, it rewards better product design, smarter packaging, and serious investment in the infrastructure that handles waste.

For manufacturers, the test lies in reshaping business models, funding compliance systems, and forging partnerships that serve circularity. Yet there is also an opening that lies in a truth more companies are waking up to. Sustainability has quietly become a source of competitive advantage, as more consumers read labels with sharper eyes, investors scrutinise environmental performance, and regulators demand genuine accountability. The businesses that lean into circularity early will be the ones still standing tall as the landscape shifts.

All of this calls for a change of mind, starting with compliance, which can no longer sit quietly at the edge of operations, a box to be ticked and forgotten. It must move to the centre of strategy, and demand that design teams weigh recyclability from the first sketch. Procurement must favour sustainable sourcing, and factories must hunt down waste and squeeze more value from every input.

The gravest threat to any regulation is uneven application. When some companies pour resources into doing the right thing while others quietly cut corners, the market tilts. Responsible firms shoulder the extra cost, the careless ones pocket the savings, and both fair competition and the environment pay the price. This is precisely why firm enforcement, transparent reporting, and steady dialogue between regulators and industry matter so much. A circular economy worth the name needs a level field where accountability falls on everyone alike.

At Haco Industries we accept that our duty stretches beyond the products that leave our gates. As a maker of personal care and homecare goods, our sustainability journey runs through how those products are designed, made, distributed, used, and finally handled at the end of their life. Aligning with Kenya's environmental framework is therefore not a matter of ticking regulatory boxes. It is a commitment to a future in which economic growth and environmental care strengthen rather than undermine each other.

World Environment Day reminds us that sustainability is never won by declarations alone. It is won when governments, businesses, communities, and ordinary consumers join hands to turn ambition into action.

Kenya has already shown bold leadership on paper, the next chapter will be written in deeds, in how faithfully we apply these frameworks, scale up innovation, and build systems that turn waste into worth.

- The writer is the managing director, Haco Industries