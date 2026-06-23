Communicators should take note of growing AI fatigue

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AI is wonderful but it should not replace human creativity.[ iStockphoto]

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is wonderful. It accelerates the pace at which one goes through mundane tasks. But it is also “artificial” and that’s perhaps why many regular consumers of the media are suffering what I feel can be described as AI fatigue. I have been with people watching TV when an obviously AI-generated advert comes on, and you can clearly hear many sigh at how fake it is.

I think as humans, we are designed to subconsciously appreciate, respect and trust genuine human effort and skill. Indeed, there is a certain texture to human creativity that machines will struggle to replicate. And this may be in the awkward pauses in conversations or the imperfect but memorable facial expressions. Audiences may not always articulate it, but they sense authenticity almost instinctively. That’s the reason why people still gravitate toward live performances even when studio recordings are technically cleaner. There is also a reason why audiences still admire a hand-painted mural or a personally-written speech. I am sure people connect with such works because the effort put signals sincerity.

It is perhaps this very absence of visible effort and emotional imperfection that makes so much AI-generated content feel strangely hollow. The problem with much of the AI-generated content flooding the media space today is not necessarily that it is bad. In fact, some of it is remarkably polished. The only problem with it is that it often feels emotionally empty and looks finished before it even begins. The faces are too symmetrical and the voices are too smooth. And after a while, such content starts to feel like manufactured stimulation, designed only to hold attention for a few seconds before disappearing into the endless scroll.

Already, one can sense growing public exhaustion. On social media, users increasingly point out AI-generated images and videos with a mixture of amusement and irritation. The fascination that was there when AI first became available to everyone is slowly giving way to scepticism, with audiences questioning the authenticity of the content they consume. For businesses, such perception is critical because communication has always been about trust, and a beautifully produced campaign would mean very little if people do not believe the people behind it. But trust is built through originality, and to a very large extent, vulnerability, both being qualities that are difficult to mass produce through algorithms.

Meanwhile, the temptation for companies and creators to lean heavily into AI is understandable because it is faster and cheaper. Why hire photographers, writers, designers and voice artists for every campaign when a machine can rapidly generate endless alternatives at a fraction of the cost? The answer to this question lies in the fact that the more communication becomes automated, the more audiences begin to value what is unmistakably human. Ironically, the overuse of AI could eventually increase the premium placed on originality and craftsmanship.

There is also a broader societal concern worth considering. If audiences become overwhelmed by endless streams of synthetic content, people may begin retreating from digital media altogether or engaging with it more cautiously. In such an environment, credibility becomes even more valuable and that authenticity may ultimately stand out precisely because so much else feels artificial.

However, that does not mean AI has no place in creative industries. If used responsibly, it can be an incredibly powerful support tool that can assist with research and help creators save time on repetitive tasks. In journalism, it can help process large datasets, and, in design, it can accelerate experimentation, while in marketing, it can personalise communication more efficiently. These are truly meaningful advantages that should not be dismissed.

Mr Muriithi is a Senior Corporate Communication Officer at Minet Kenya