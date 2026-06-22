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Leave no stone unturned in Molo violence probe

By Editorial | Jun. 22, 2026
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Unless those who recruit and sponsor goons are punished, political violence will continue.[File, Standard]

Even before Kenyans could fully fathom the horrendous storming of a place of worship -All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi by hired armed goons, a similar scene unfolded in Molo, Nakuru County, last Friday.

Three people suffered bullet injuries in a confrontation, reportedly after Kuresoi Alfred Mutai went to a meeting called by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, allegedly with goons in tow.

Fifty-six suspected goons have so far been arrested over the incident and are expected to be arraigned in court. While this is commendable, it is instructive to observe that without taking action against the political leaders who recruit such young people to engage in violence, goon culture will continue to flourish.

In the current incident, Ms Kihika has accused Mr Mutai of being behind the violence, while the latter has also pointed an accusing finger at the governor. It is upon the investigative agencies to dig out the truth and find out who between the two is to blame for the violence and take the necessary action.

Unfortunately, the security personnel have clearly been lenient with rogue leaders who deploy goons to terrorise their political opponents and their supporters. This is unsurprising as police officers have also, on several occasions, been captured on camera working hand in hand with goons. Goons have clearly become the new sheriffs in town as both the police and politicians adore them.

Sadly, by embracing goons, police and politicians who should show the importance of upholding law and order in word and deed, they have wittingly set the country on a slippery path that might eventually push us to the precipice of anarchy. Already, the unfettered mushrooming of goons is making many Kenyans fearful of the approaching 2027 elections.

Even more worrying, it's unlikely that the goons will vanish into thin air after the elections, when most politicians will do away with them. They will look for a new space to ply their trade. And that would spell doom for Kenya in terms of security. Ask those who know the history of Mungiki.

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Political Violence Good Culture Election Security Rule of Law
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