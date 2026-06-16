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Now Africa's insurance industry must move beyond ambition

By Ayisi Makatiani | Jun. 16, 2026

Insurance concept, Businessman holding a red umbrella. [iStockphoto]

Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to engage with insurance leaders, technology executives, regulators, entrepreneurs and investors across Africa and beyond.

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