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Gachagua ouster ruling fractures the opposition's pursuit of unity

By Barack Muluka | Jun. 14, 2026
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua . [File]

The High Court’s determination of the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment matter  has deepened his stumbling block role in opposition politics. 

In a sense, Gachagua has been a stumbling block in Kenyan politics, since 2022, when he was controversially selected as William Ruto’s running mate in the presidential vote.

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Related Topics

Gachagua Mt Kenya Political Influence High Court Impeachment Impact Kenya Opposition Unity 2027 Gachagua Opposition Politics
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