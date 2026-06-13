Maraga, environmentalists' arrest raise key queries on Nairobi park

Former Chief Justice David Maraga, among several protesters arrested, during a demonstration along Lang'ata Road, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The violent disruption of a public procession and arrest of nine environmentalists including former Chief Justice David Maraga on June 8 elevated the proposed development in Nairobi National Park to international attention. As the matter heads to court later this month, what is at stake, and what would a win–win outcome look like?

Convened by Friends of Nairobi National Park (FONNAP), JustAct, Green Belt Movement and Greenpeace Africa, a few hundred ethnically and generationally diverse environmentalists including grandparents and students, marched to present tree seedlings to the Kenya Wildlife Service. After initial negotiations over the police notice, the procession was cleared to proceed by a senior uniformed police commander after several calls to the “higher ups”.