Consider sending students home for early mid-term break

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School dormitory under fire.[File, Standard]

The current wave of unrest has claimed the lives of 16 students and led to the closure of more than 30 secondary schools. Meanwhile, the Education ministry, teachers and parents are groping in the dark over what is fueling this wave that, for the first time in the history of this country, has enveloped even schools that are regarded as epitomes of discipline and academic excellence.

Some of the secondary schools that have been closed since the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy on May 28 are Mang'u High School, Lenana High School, State House Girls, Lenana School, Loreto Girls Limuru, Naivasha Girls, Maranda High School and Kangaru Boys Secondary School. Kisii School was closed indefinitely last Saturday after a dormitory was set aflame.

Following the unrest, parents and even the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers have urged the government to temporarily send the students home. However, Basic Education Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Bitok has ruled out doing that. While the PS's stand likely stems from his determination not to interfere with the school calendar, which is understandable, sending the students home looks like the most logical decision at the moment. In any case, the students are expected to proceed for mid-term break in about two weeks.

Sending them home will help to cut short any ulterior motives that some of them may have and likely save lives and property. It will also help to end apprehension among innocent students and parents who are agonising about the safety of their children in boarding schools. Importantly, parents and guardians will have time to sit down with their children to caution them against engaging in criminal acts that might ruin the rest of their lives.

The truth of the matter is that no one- students, teachers, parents and even the government is at ease. A short beak might help to ease tension and give all the government time to strategise on how best to address this crisis.