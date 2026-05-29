Odingas have sent their daughters, and Mbadi should listen

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Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

There is a particular symbolism in Luo sociopolitical culture that many outsiders often miss. When the daughters of a home, the migogo, begin speaking publicly and sharply, it is rarely accidental. It means the homestead feels cornered. It means the sons have exhausted all avenues of diplomacy. It means the family believes something sacred is under strain.

That is why recent public interventions by Kisumu MP Ruth Odinga, EALA MP Winnie Odinga, and Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat Mama Ida Odinga, widow of the late Raila Odinga, should not be dismissed as routine political noise. The Odingas have sent their migogo, and even Min Piny, the matriarchal centre of gravity, has not remained silent.

In Margaret Ogola’s The River and the Source, the absence of a girl-child is rendered as a kind of spiritual drought, a river without a source. Across many African homes, daughters carry memory, continuity, and emotional intelligence, often stepping forward when men retreat into caution or political restraint.

The Odinga women appear to understand something critics accuse John Mbadi of overlooking: That Raila was not merely a politician in Nyanza. He became an institution, an emotional homeland, and for many, a symbol of sacrifice. Ida's voice, as Raila's widow and custodian of that memory, must mean something more than just politics.

That memory, many argue, cannot be casually reinterpreted through proximity to state power or administrative elevation. Yet that is the impression some observers say is emerging around Mbadi. There is a growing perception of confidence in his political posture, not necessarily recklessness, but a certainty critics interpret as a belief that succession dynamics are already settled in his favour.

Mbadi has, in the eyes of some of his critics, created the impression that he is already anointed. Others disagree, arguing that he is simply operating within the realities of political succession and state responsibility.

During Raila’s burial, President William Ruto made remarks that were widely reported in political circles as symbolic rather than literal. In the midst of national mourning, he spoke of succession politics and remarked that 'si hata Mbadi anatosha?' The statement has since been variously interpreted as praise, political signalling, or both.

Dr Ruto is widely regarded as a calculated politician whose public statements are rarely accidental. However, interpretations of his remarks vary, and some analysts caution against reading definitive strategic intent into funeral rhetoric. For State House, commentators have suggested that a technocratic ODM figure, measured, institutionally grounded, and fiscally literate, may be easier to engage within coalition politics than a more populist successor emerging from the party’s traditional base. Whether Mbadi fits this framing is a matter of debate rather than conclusion.

What is less disputed is that Mbadi, as Treasury Cabinet Secretary, occupies one of the most influential positions in government and is often perceived as one of the senior-most political figures from Nyanza within the executive.

However, Nyanza politics has historically not rewarded administrative elevation alone. It has often placed greater value on symbolism, struggle history, and emotional connection to the electorate.

Raila’s political authority, now part of Kenya’s recent history, was shaped less by institutional office and more by decades of political struggle, detention, mobilisation, and mass engagement. That form of legitimacy is widely viewed as difficult to transfer through institutional appointment or proximity to State power.

The interventions from the Odinga family women are therefore interpreted by supporters not merely as emotional reactions, but as political signalling within a broader contest over narrative and legacy.

Recent exchanges reported in the media between Mbadi and Winnie Odinga, following his remarks that ODM should not be seen as family property and that the party was entering a post-Raila era, have further intensified debate. Winnie has, in public remarks, warned against politicising State institutions, while Mbadi has responded by questioning her political credentials.

That exchange, while heated, is widely seen as reflective of deeper tensions over party identity and succession discourse rather than a purely personal dispute. The women of the Odinga household have spoken. In the Luo sociopolitical tradition, when they do, it is often taken as a signal that the conversation has moved beyond silence and now demands careful listening.