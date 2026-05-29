Traditional media most reliable source of news in the social media era

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The rise of social media and digital platforms has transformed how Kenyans consume information.[File, Standard]

The rise of social media and digital platforms has transformed how Kenyans consume information, engage with public affairs and participate in national conversations. Today, news often breaks first on TikTok, X, Facebook or YouTube long before it appears on television screens, radio bulletins or newspaper headlines. This shift has naturally led to growing debate over whether traditional media is gradually losing relevance in the digital age.

For instance, digital advertising spending globally overtook traditional media for the first time in 2019, reflecting the growing influence of online platforms. Recent findings from the Media Council of Kenya's State of the Media 2025 Survey confirm just how dramatically audience habits are changing. The report shows that social media has now become the leading primary source of news for Kenyans at 39 per cent, overtaking TV and radio at 31 per cent and 21 per cent respectively. But when combined, TV, radio, and print traditional media still command a comfortable lead as sources of news.

It is an undeniable truth that Kenya’s media ecosystem is changing rapidly, driven by increased internet penetration, affordable smartphones and the convenience of digital platforms.

However, under these shifts lies a deeper and more important reality that, despite the explosive growth of social media, traditional media continues to command significant public trust and credibility. According to the survey, 79 per cent of Kenyans still express some degree of trust in the media. At a time when misinformation and online manipulation are becoming increasingly widespread, this level of confidence is significant.

The digital revolution has undoubtedly democratised access to information as millions of people can now share opinions, document events and participate in national conversations instantly. Social media has amplified voices that were previously unheard and created greater public participation in governance, politics and social issues. Yet the same openness that makes digital platforms powerful has also created one of the greatest communication challenges of our time: the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation.

False narratives, manipulated videos, propaganda and sensationalised content can now circulate widely before facts are verified. Artificial intelligence has made the challenge more complex, with AI-generated images, videos and articles becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic content.

The MCK survey, for instance, found that 63 per cent of Kenyans are unable to identify AI-generated content. This means millions of citizens remain vulnerable to misinformation, manipulation and digital deception. Unsurprisingly, the survey also found that misinformation is among the leading concerns Kenyans have about the media environment today. It is precisely because of these risks that traditional media remains essential.

Professional journalism is built on systems of verification, editorial oversight, accountability and ethical standards. Unlike the often unregulated flow of information online, mainstream media institutions are expected to confirm facts, provide balance and uphold professional responsibility before publishing information.

Trust is not built merely through speed or virality. It is earned over time through consistency, accuracy and credibility. This is why traditional media continues to play a critical role even as audiences increasingly migrate online.