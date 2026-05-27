Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

There's growing disconnect between government, people on economy

By Mugweru J Shevvy | May. 27, 2026
Some matatus captured ferrying passengers along Jogoo Road during the public transport crisis. [Stafford Ondego, Stafford]

Over the last week, Kenyans have once again been confronted by the harsh reality of a struggling economy. Demonstrations over fuel prices, matatu fares rising by nearly 50 per cent, and electricity costs increasing by close to Sh4 per kWh have placed enormous pressure on ordinary citizens already battling a high cost of living.

At the centre of this storm lies one major issue: Rising fuel prices and the government’s continued unwillingness to significantly reduce taxes and levies imposed on fuel. But the real conversation goes far beyond the price at the pump. What Kenya is witnessing today is the growing disconnect between government economic policy and the everyday reality of ordinary people.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

High Fuel Prices Fuel Protests High Cost Of Living Kenya's Inflation Rate
.

Latest Stories

How AI can restore confidence in Kenya's electoral process
How AI can restore confidence in Kenya's electoral process
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
High Court ruling now forces Kenya to face a reality it has long ignored
Opinion
By Immaculate Shamala
4 hrs ago
Giraffes will be keenly following this year's Madaraka Day fete
Opinion
By Sharmake Mohamed
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

US plan for Ebola isolation facility in Kenya divides health workers
By Mercy Kahenda and Pkemoi Ngenoh 4 hrs ago
US plan for Ebola isolation facility in Kenya divides health workers
Report proposes common uniform for all schools
By Lewis Nyaundi and Ann Musungu 4 hrs ago
Report proposes common uniform for all schools
How lawyers, union and insiders siphoned millions from counties
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
How lawyers, union and insiders siphoned millions from counties
Hypocrisy at prayer breakfast as politicians spare insults for rivals
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Hypocrisy at prayer breakfast as politicians spare insults for rivals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved