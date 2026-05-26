Fuel strike may have been settled but seeds of budget protest germinating

Protestors block the Nairobi-Namanga Road at Kitengela town during the fuel hike demonstrations. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Distracted by last week’s transport drama, many forgot we are at the “business end” of our current budget season. Monday, May 25, is the submission deadline for public views on the 2026/27 Estimates and 2026 Finance Bill. Apart from being part of our ongoing fuel drama, did this transport episode suggest harder questions around our fiscus-economy? Food for thought.

Meanwhile, we still can’t decide which part of the fuel drama is tragedy, and which one is farce. Remember those “sub-standard” oil imports around Easter, which flowed into our system? Then this administration retrospectively lowering standards to accommodate these sub-standards? Didn’t we see senior officers arrested then resign in police stations as investigations began? What happened to the millions found in personal homes? Weren’t we told, “we have dealt with the cartels”? What about the national security meeting which pre-approved emergency imports?