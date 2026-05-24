Why Kenya current reality defies the politics of ethnic animosity

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A protester lobs back a teargas canister at police during protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi on June 25, 2024. [ AFP]

The digital airwaves have recently been thick with a familiar, unsettling anxiety. Social media posts, like a widely shared reflection by Mwangi Khimani, warn of a calculated political strategy: whenever the current regime faces an existential crisis, be it economic mismanagement, skyrocketing fuel prices, or the fierce, organic wrath of Gen Z protests, a specific, tired scapegoat is hauled into the public square.

The narrative pushed by high-ranking officials, critics argue, is an attempt to resurrect the infamous “41 against 1” playbook by isolating the Kikuyu community as the supposed architects of national misfortune.

For those who lived through the trauma of the 2007 Post Election Violence, these patterns raise immediate alarm. When senior figures seem to echo the same talking points, fear grows that history is preparing to repeat itself.

That fear is understandable, but the politics behind it are outdated. The elite may be trying to revive old survival tactics, but they are playing an obsolete game. The Kenya of today is structurally and socially different from the Kenya of 2007.

The terrifying endgame of widespread, politician-engineered ethnic clashes is no longer a viable blueprint because the ground beneath the politicians’ feet has shifted.

The first reason is national integration. Two decades ago, many ethnic communities were still balkanised into regional enclaves. Today, economic necessity, urban expansion, migration, and devolution have redrawn the demographic map.

Kiambu County, traditionally viewed as an ethnic bastion, now hosts a large non native population, including many Luo families drawn by real estate growth and proximity to Nairobi. Kalenjin citizens, once concentrated in parts of the Rift Valley, now thrive in business, academia, agriculture, and public life across major towns.

From Kisumu to Eldoret, and from Nyeri to Mombasa, neighbourhoods are mixed, businesses are co-owned, and families are increasingly intermarried. When a country reaches deep levels of integration, the logistics of localised ethnic conflict collapse.

In 2007, lines of division were easier to draw on a map. Today, any attempt to ignite an ethnic fire in a town or estate risks burning a neighbourhood where one’s own kin rent houses, buy groceries, attend school, and run businesses. The cost of conflict is immediate, mutual, and catastrophic for everyone.

That does not mean ethnic hatred has vanished. It means the material conditions that once made it easy to mobilise have changed. The new Kenya is connected by rent, school fees, hustles, WhatsApp groups, shared debt, shared unemployment, and shared anger at leaders who overpromise and underdeliver.

Even where prejudice survives, it competes with daily interdependence. A boda boda rider, teacher, shopkeeper, student, nurse, landlord, and tenant know that chaos destroys livelihoods first, long before it rescues any politician from accountability. That reality makes ethnic incitement harder to sell and harder to sustain.

Beyond demographics, there is a major cognitive shift in the electorate. The politicians pushing these narratives suffer from a severe generational disconnect. They are addressing an audience that no longer exists in numbers large enough to execute tribal war.

The emergence of the Gen Z movement shattered the old paradigm. This generation does not view national crises through tribal victimhood. When fuel prices rise, or the cost of living becomes unbearable, a young person in Eldoret suffers like a young person in Kisumu, Nyeri, Mombasa, or Nairobi.

The modern Kenyan struggle is economic, not ethnic. The educated Kenyan, and even the uneducated but politically alert youth, can see through the smoke and mirrors. When senior officials use tribal scapegoats to deflect from bad fiscal policies, they do not inspire hatred against neighbors.

They inspire contempt for the politicians themselves. Young people are demanding accountability, transparency, jobs, and dignity, none of which can be delivered by fighting a fellow citizen from another community.

Citizens must remain alert. When leaders who once wore the badge of human rights activism or progressive reform begin to indulge in divisive rhetoric, they deserve condemnation. We must call out the hypocrisy of the political class whenever it attempts to weaponise identity.

But vigilance must not become fatalistic fear. Kenya’s social fabric is tougher than the fragile egos of its politicians. No community is ready to pick up machetes or stones to preserve a politician’s career, wealth, or collapsing legitimacy.

The political class is trying to frighten Kenyans with ghosts from 2007 because it has no convincing answers for the crises of 2026. But the ghost has no teeth.

Kenya has moved on, integrated, and grown up. It is time our politicians did the same. Ethnic animosity may still be useful to desperate leaders, but it no longer defines the people. Kenya’s present reality defeats the old script.