Should Kenya rethink winner-takes all system?

Kenya’s 2027 General Election is already shaping up to be another high-stakes political contest. The incumbent is widely expected to defend the presidency, while the opposition faces a familiar but difficult challenge: agreeing on a single presidential flagbearer.
That process is not merely internal party politics. It is a structural test of Kenya’s democracy. In a system where the presidency remains the ultimate prize, choosing a flagbearer is effectively choosing who controls executive power, state appointments, and national direction.
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