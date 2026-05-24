Should Kenya rethink winner-takes all system?

Ballot boxes at Ruaraka constituency tallying centre, Stima Club, Nairobi, on August 11, 2022 . [File, Standard]

Kenya’s 2027 General Election is already shaping up to be another high-stakes political contest. The incumbent is widely expected to defend the presidency, while the opposition faces a familiar but difficult challenge: agreeing on a single presidential flagbearer.

That process is not merely internal party politics. It is a structural test of Kenya’s democracy. In a system where the presidency remains the ultimate prize, choosing a flagbearer is effectively choosing who controls executive power, state appointments, and national direction.