A nation navigating on autopilot as Ruto tours around this wide world

There was jubilation in my household when the matatu strike was announced on Sunday, mainly from the youngest man, because classes migrated online. I instantly understood the reason for his excitement: He took some of his classes doing gymnastics like standing on his head, or snacking.
It’s not that his school had more intel than the rest of us; their commutes detoured through Kitengela township in Kajiado, which I understand is the new Kondole, the Kisumu neighbourhood that served as a barometer of the national political temperatures.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…