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A nation navigating on autopilot as Ruto tours around this wide world

By Peter Kimani | May. 22, 2026
Nairobians along Jogoo Road walk to work due to public transport crisis.[Stafford Ondego, Stafford]

There was jubilation in my household when the matatu strike was announced on Sunday, mainly from the youngest man, because classes migrated online. I instantly understood the reason for his excitement: He took some of his classes doing gymnastics like standing on his head, or snacking.

It’s not that his school had more intel than the rest of us; their commutes detoured through Kitengela township in Kajiado, which I understand is the new Kondole, the Kisumu neighbourhood that served as a barometer of the national political temperatures.

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