Fuel prices are not Kenya's biggest crisis, leadership disconnect Is

The rising fuel prices in Kenya have triggered widespread anger over the growing cost of living, but beyond the economic pain lies a deeper and more dangerous crisis a widening disconnect between the country’s leaders and ordinary citizens. As government officials continue to defend the fuel hikes using technical economic explanations and global market justifications, many Kenyans are increasingly feeling unheard, misunderstood and emotionally abandoned by the very leaders entrusted with addressing their struggles.
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