My classmate Gachagua must outgrow blues that come with loss of power

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I read through the statement by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the last day of official business of French President Emmanuel Macro and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guteres on Tuesday and decided to make a few reflections as follows.

That I have served this Republic as a District Officer, District Commissioner, and — in a distinction, I carry with particular pride — as the First Secretary of Provincial Administration in the Office of the President during Mwai Kibaki’s time. I later served as Permanent Secretary, First Governor of Bungoma County, Speaker of the Senate, and now again as the duly elected Governor of the people of Bungoma.