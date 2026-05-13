Why African Leadership Must Stop Chasing "Bandwidth" and Start Fixing "Ping"

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre is a familiar sight. This week, you have seen President Ruto and President Macron shake hands for the cameras, an inspiring speech about the 'Nairobi Declaration' made, followed by billions in commitments flashed across large screens as a show of support.
We celebrate these announcements. We herald them as breakthroughs. But if we are going to be honest about a marathon split-time then we are not celebrating the correct metric whatsoever.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…