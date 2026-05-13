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Why African Leadership Must Stop Chasing "Bandwidth" and Start Fixing "Ping"

By Edward Kipkalya | May. 13, 2026
President William and His French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron at University Of Nairobi where they engaged with innovators as part of the Africa Forward Summit. [PCS]

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre is a familiar sight. This week, you have seen President Ruto and President Macron shake hands for the cameras, an inspiring speech about the 'Nairobi Declaration' made, followed by billions in commitments flashed across large screens as a show of support.

We celebrate these announcements. We herald them as breakthroughs. But if we are going to be honest about a marathon split-time then we are not celebrating the correct metric whatsoever.

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