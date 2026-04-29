Kenya not a failed State by any stretch of the imagination

A failed State is one in which the machinery of government no longer performs its elementary duties. The authorities, such as they are, prove unable to uphold public order, enforce the rule of law, or deliver basic services.
Central authority fragments, often giving way to entrenched corruption, persistent violence, and economic decay. In such conditions, the State forfeits not only domestic legitimacy but also the capacity to function as a credible member of the international community.
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