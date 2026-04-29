When actions do not match outcomes

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo address supporters at Ka Owuor Grounds. [ Michael Mute, Standard]

Politics often rewards calculation, but it rarely obeys it. What has unfolded around ODM in recent weeks, from internal party maneuvers to events on the ground in Kisumu, offers a textbook illustration of two eye-opening principles: the law of unintended consequences and the law of action and reaction.

A series of calculated moves, each designed to consolidate control, discipline dissent, and redraw political boundaries, has instead produced the opposite effect.

The attempted political neutralisation of ODM, widely perceived as a hostile takeover by UDA, appears to have achieved only a partial outcome. While sections of the party elite may have been silenced or subdued, the broader membership seems to be headed in a different direction.

Rather than compliance, there has been resentment, mobilisation, and renewed political consciousness among the base. What was meant to stabilise control has instead destabilised it at the grassroots.

Nowhere is this dynamic clearer than in the treatment of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. Efforts to strip him of influence as party Secretary General, widely seen as an attempt to tame, subdue, and ultimately silence him, have instead elevated him. In the logic of action and reaction, the force applied against him has produced an equal and opposite political effect.

One of my former boss’s favourite lines was “leaders always emerge.” He believed that because nature abhors a vacuum, someone was always bound to rise from obscurity to lead in ways few can anticipate. Sifuna embodies that idea. Rather than fading into irrelevance, he has emerged as a political dynamite, his voice sharpened by adversity and amplified by public sympathy.

Even within ODM, there is growing acknowledgment of this reversal. Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has openly conceded that the perceived disrespect by the party helped create the very figure Sifuna has now become, arguably one of the most resonant opposition voices in the country today.

The same pattern has played out in Kisumu. The savage attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu, widely interpreted as a warning shot to deter dissenting voices from entering a perceived “Tutam zone,” was intended to signal closure, a warning against political deviation. But the reaction was immediate and opposite.

Instead of retreat, the Linda Mwananchi movement accelerated its plans. What was meant to intimidate instead provoked urgency. Their Kisumu tour was brought forward, not postponed. Far from being deterred, the group is now seeking to expand its footprint, with planned engagements now lined up across the region.

Even the open threats issued ahead of the Kisumu rally, warnings meant to discourage attendance, ended up serving a different purpose. They heightened tension, drew national attention, and ultimately increased both curiosity and turnout. The rally did not shrink under pressure; it grew because of it.

This is the paradox at the heart of coercive politics. Intimidation works only when it is uncontested. The moment it is publicly challenged and survives that challenge, it loses its deterrent power. In Kisumu, attempts to enforce political conformity appear to have triggered the very forces they sought to suppress: defiance, organisation, and visible dissent.

Taken together, these episodes form a coherent pattern. Each action, whether the sidelining of party figures, the use of force as a political signal, or the issuing of threats, has generated a reaction that not only neutralises the original intent but often reverses it entirely.

The effort to silence ODM has energised its base. The attempt to diminish Sifuna has elevated him. The attack on Osotsi has accelerated opposition mobilisation. The threats in Kisumu have amplified participation. What was meant to close political space has instead widened it.

Kisumu is that statement ODM and every other political class needs: Power belongs to the people, and they will always align with the one that speaks for them. Kisumu made it clear that power applied without calibration often produces resistance, not compliance. Attempts to control narratives can end up rewriting them. Efforts to suppress dissent can legitimise and strengthen it.

In the end, politics remains stubbornly human. And as both theory and experience show, every action carries within it the seed of an unpredictable reaction.