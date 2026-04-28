Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Reassessing HR leave policies through the lens of reproductive labour

By Achieng Migaya | Apr. 28, 2026

It’s a sunny afternoon, and I’m going about my business at my work station. My phone rings, and the father of my children informs me that the domestic manager has left without notice. It’s about 3pm, a time when my daughter gets dropped from school. I rush to the HR office to fill out a leave form. First, the intention is to get home as quickly as possible. Second, to start making calls to source a new house help.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Gender-Blind HR Policies Unpaid Reproductive Labour Work-life Imbalance for Women Need for Gender-responsive Reforms
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Business
By Nicholas Waitathu
15 mins ago
Style your kaftan for every occasion like a pro
Fashion and Beauty
By Molly Chebet
28 mins ago
Can love survive without physical attraction?
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved