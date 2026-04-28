Reassessing HR leave policies through the lens of reproductive labour

It’s a sunny afternoon, and I’m going about my business at my work station. My phone rings, and the father of my children informs me that the domestic manager has left without notice. It’s about 3pm, a time when my daughter gets dropped from school. I rush to the HR office to fill out a leave form. First, the intention is to get home as quickly as possible. Second, to start making calls to source a new house help.
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