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A fortnight of fuel policy turmoil raises fresh governance questions

By Dennis Kabaara | Apr. 22, 2026

Fuel policy confusion lays bare a growing crisis of trust in governance. [File, Standard]

At the end of a drama-fuelled fortnight, let’s see if we have the basic facts right. 

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