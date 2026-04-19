Artificial Intelligence: The double-edged sword redefining education

Artificial Intelligence enhances accessibility to learning. [Courtesy]

You do not have to be a cynic to doubt who has written this. Not even a doubting Thomas, or a jealous person who goes green with envy when they see glitter from somewhere that is not theirs. Because by the time you are done reading this article, you should be able to imagine that it has been written by Artificial Intelligence (AI), in its entirety. For that is how far along we have come since the arrival of AI and its attendant machine learning.

We are now happy to cheer AI and marvel that soon we will be able to graduate with AI-assisted accolades. In which case, you wonder whether it will be AI or human beings graduating. In retrospect, it should not take a cynic to know that AI has made teaching and learning more efficient; it has improved the functionality of search engines such as Google, and information repositories like Wikipedia. AI is driving the teaching and learning agenda faster than the legendary Concorde could ever fly from London to New York.