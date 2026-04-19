Why Kenya must not remove its shirt for another man's oil fight

An attendant fuels a vehicle at a petrol station located along Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The late Mzee Joseph Masyuko from Kilungu once told us about a village mate who could join any fight he came across on the road home. The moment he saw dust rising and heard men shouting, he took off his shirt and plunged into the scuffle.

When asked why, he said there was no need to look for a new fight when one was already in progress. That story may sound funny until you think about Kenya and the latest Middle East oil shock. We must not be that man.