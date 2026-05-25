Universities to launch East Africa's first EU academic corridor

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Left-Dr Steve O. Michael, Rector and CEO Danibius University and Kabarak University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Hrnry Kiplagat during the signing of the MoU agreement on May 26, 2026. [Courtesy]

Five leading Kenyan universities expected to sign agreements establishing structured pathways to European Union-accredited degrees.

This is from a new academic partnership linking Kenya and Romania which is set to redefine higher education mobility in East Africa.

The initiative, anchored by Danubius International University (DIU) of Romania and Kenya-based education facilitation firm AspiraPath LLC, will connect Kenyan students to EU higher education systems through joint degree programmes, Erasmus+ mobility frameworks, and collaborative research networks.

The agreements, expected to be signed this week between May 25 and May 28, 2026, will involve Kabarak University, Amref International University, Strathmore University, Moi University, and Pwani University, marking the launch of what is being described as East Africa’s first fully managed Kenya–Romania academic corridor.

The partnership comes at a time when African universities are under increasing pressure to internationalise, expand research output, and diversify funding sources amid constrained public financing.

The proposed framework will allow students to pursue dual degrees, earning both Kenyan and European qualifications, while also benefiting from exchange programmes and joint supervision of research projects between partner institutions.

According to project organisers, the model is designed to reduce barriers that have traditionally limited African students’ access to European education, including high tuition costs, visa challenges, and fragmented institutional partnerships.

Speaking during a delegation visit to the Embassy of Romania in Nairobi, AspiraPath LLC founder Cynthia Kropac said the initiative is designed to create long-term academic linkages between continents.

“We are building bridges between African ambition and European opportunity. The institutions signing this week are the founding architects of something that will outlast us all a corridor that grows with every student placed, every research paper published, and every graduate who returns to build Kenya’s future,” said Kropac. Left-Dr Steve O. Michael, Rector and CEO Danibius University and Kabarak University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Hrnry Kiplagat after signing of the MoU agreement on May 26, 2026. [Courtesy]

On his part, Dr Steve O. Michael Danubius International University’s President and CEO emphasised that the collaboration is built on mutual respect and institutional equality.

“Kenya’s academic institutions are among the most dynamic in Africa,” he said.

“This corridor is a genuine partnership between equals built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to student outcomes that change lives.”

He added that cross border university frameworks can indeed deliver sustainable academic growth without eroding the autonomy or developmental mandate of local institutions.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in global higher education, where universities are increasingly forming cross-border alliances to attract students and strengthen research competitiveness.

In Kenya, demand for international academic exposure has surged, driven by a growing youth population and increasing aspirations for globally recognised qualifications. At the same time, local universities face financial constraints and rising demand for postgraduate and technical training programmes.

The partnerships is aimed at helping bridge this gap by expanding access to international curricula while retaining students within local institutions for part of their training.

The engagement also signals increased European Union interest in Africa’s education sector, particularly as EU universities look to diversify student recruitment and strengthen global research networks under frameworks such as Erasmus+

Once implemented, the corridor will enhance student mobility, increase joint research output, and create new funding streams for participating universities. It may also position Kenya as a regional hub for EU-linked academic collaboration in East Africa.

Romania’s Ambassador to Kenya, Gentiana Serbu, who hosted the delegation in Nairobi, welcomed the initiative as a milestone in bilateral academic relations, noting that education partnerships are central to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.