Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor admitted to the roll of advocates

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Chief Government Pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor when he was admitted to that bar during a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, on May 25, 2025. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The Chief Government Pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor, has added a new distinction to his remarkable career after being admitted to the roll of advocates of the High Court of Kenya.

The veteran forensic scientist, who has been at the centre of some of the country’s most high-profile investigations, was on Monday formally enrolled as an advocate during a colourful ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

He was among 166 lawyers called to the Bar in a milestone event marked by his unique professional background spanning both medicine and law.

Dr Oduor, whose name has featured in nearly every major forensic probe in Kenya over the past decade, completed his legal training through the Kenya School of Law (KSL) and the Council of Legal Education (CLE), capping what he described as a deeply transformative intellectual journey.

Addressing journalists outside the Milimani Law Courts moments after being admitted, an elated Oduor explained why he chose to pursue law alongside his distinguished medical career.

“I chose law because it is, first of all, a noble profession and when you look at legal reasoning, you find that all professions need it. That’s why I did it,” he said.

“I’ve been a medical doctor for many years and we see that there are many gaps in medicine. It is my belief that, with my knowledge of law, I will be able to help the medical fraternity interpret legal provisions.”

The veteran pathologist, who has conducted autopsies and provided expert testimony in some of the most complex and controversial criminal cases in the country’s history, said the two disciplines complement each other in ways most people do not fully appreciate.

“Anything you do in medicine, law applies. Doing law has made me gain a deeper understanding of what law is, how to apply it and also how to help my colleagues when they face challenges involving legal issues,” he said.

He also noted that legal training had sharpened his analytical thinking in ways medicine alone could not.

“When you study law, there’s a way your logic changes from how it was when you were doing medicine. Medicine is about looking at the patient, examining the disease and making decisions based on science. But law also gives you firm pillars upon which to base your decisions,” he explained.

Reflecting on the intersection of his two professions, Oduor said his legal training would not only transform how he approaches forensic work, but would also benefit the wider medical community.

“Definitely, medicine is very different from law because what you are doing is looking for medical facts in the body. But law also helps you find out why this person did it, who did it and whether there is a way such things can be prevented in future. So it is more about blending the medicine I already have with the law I have now learned,” he added.

On whether he plans to set up a law firm, Oduor said he was not in a hurry to decide.

“It’s only today that I’ve been admitted. Law offers so many opportunities. You do not even need to have a law firm. You can work in a ministry dealing with public policy, which requires extensive legal knowledge. So it is something I will decide as I move forward,” he said.

Chief Justice Koome, who presided over the ceremony, urged the newly admitted advocates to uphold dignity, discipline and integrity as they embark on their legal careers.

She reminded the new lawyers that their admission to the Bar was not a mere formality, but a solemn covenant with the people of Kenya.

“This morning, each of you took a sacred oath. It is worth pausing to reflect on what that means. The oath is not mere words recited as a formality. It is a covenant — a solemn promise between you and the people of Kenya,” she told the new advocates.

She further challenged them to let their practice be guided not just by legality, but also by justice, fairness and moral responsibility, noting that Kenyans were looking to them to defend the Constitution and protect rights.

Dr Oduor’s admission to the Bar marks yet another chapter in a career that has been anything but ordinary.

As Kenya’s Chief Government Pathologist, he leads teams of pathologists and forensic experts investigating deaths that are sudden, unexpected or suspicious, and has provided expert evidence in court in numerous high-profile cases.

Over the years, Oduor has been at the centre of some of Kenya’s most emotionally charged and legally significant autopsies.

In 2013, he led the postmortem examination of the late Senator Mutula Kilonzo at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi, heading a team of seven doctors that also included a British pathologist flown in at the family’s request.

The autopsy found that the senator had suffered massive internal bleeding, with pathologists noting that his lungs had accumulated up to three litres of blood.

The case sparked intense speculation and public debate about the circumstances surrounding Kilonzo’s death, with questions over toxicology samples and the capacity of Kenyan laboratories adding to the controversy.

In 2023, Oduor was the lead government pathologist in the harrowing Shakahola massacre investigations, conducting autopsies on the first batch of victims linked to the forest cult associated with Paul Mackenzie.

He revealed that some victims had suffered asphyxiation, with bluish discolouration of fingernails pointing to suffocation as a cause of death.

His findings also showed that while most of the more than 100 bodies exhumed displayed signs consistent with starvation, some victims, including children, had been strangled, beaten or suffocated, while some bodies had missing organs.

The case remains one of the darkest chapters in Kenya’s modern history.

In January 2024, Oduor conducted the postmortem examination of 20-year-old Rita Waeni, whose dismembered body was discovered in a dustbin in Roysambu, Nairobi.

Despite having more than a decade of forensic pathology experience, he acknowledged that the case was unlike anything he had encountered before, noting that both legs had been cleanly severed, suggesting the perpetrators had knowledge of human anatomy.

In mid-2024, he also oversaw autopsies on bodies retrieved from the Kware dumpsite in Nairobi, revealing during a press conference that none of the nine bodies examined bore gunshot wounds, countering public fears that the victims were linked to anti-Finance Bill protest killings.

Beyond the autopsy table, Oduor has also been a formidable presence in Kenyan courtrooms.

He was the first witness to testify in the high-profile murder trial of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, where he told the Milimani Law Courts that Sharon Otieno’s body had sustained significant blood loss, with the intestines protruding through a wound on the flank.

He confirmed that the cause of Sharon’s death was severe haemorrhage, trauma and manual strangulation.

His autopsy report showed that Sharon had been stabbed seven times and slashed twice before she died. He also testified that her unborn baby died from a deep stab wound that pierced the stomach.

Among the other 165 advocates admitted to the Bar alongside Oduor were Prisca Pato Mwanyale, Shadrack Owiti, Barbra Nasambu, Michael Oyaro, Collins Ochola, Dwayne Njoroge, Martin Wakasiba Sirengo, Denis Kamunya Maina, Mitterrand Momanyi Nyakundi and Anthony Waziri Kitsao, among many others from across the country.

For Dr Johansen Oduor, however, the admission carries symbolism that goes beyond personal achievement.

In a career defined by speaking for the dead, he now also has the formal tools to speak the language of the living law.