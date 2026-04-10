Addressing food loss, waste should be a key priority for the world

William Ruto at the African Urban Forum. [PCS]

Attending the African Urban Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, is a homecoming of sorts for me. While I have been to Kenya many times, this is my first time visiting the country as the COP31 Climate High-Level Champion. It is wonderful to be back among friends in Kibera and Mathare.

As Climate High Level Champion, it is my duty to bring together stakeholders and partners to help translate the climate commitments into action. Here in Africa, like everywhere in the world, this means winning over hearts and minds, harnessing youthful energy to positively transform our cities and communities, making them resilient. But we need to find a language and a way to translate advocacy into action, and action into a movement.