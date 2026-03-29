Why the UN declaration on the transatlantic slave trade matters

Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama gesture to his supporters during a presidential election rally at Accra Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana. [File, AFP]

The resolution passed by United Nations General Assembly on 25 March 2026 seeking recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as the “gravest crime against humanity” potentially creates a broader definition of crimes against humanity in international law and allows for restitution claims against perpetrators. The resolution could elevate the legal and moral standard for what counts as the worst crimes against humanity, and compel more people to legally pursue reparations or compensation cases and thus deter such crimes.

Proposed by Ghana, it was adopted with 123 votes. The United States, Israel and Argentina voted against it. Fifty-two countries abstained, among them the UK and European states.