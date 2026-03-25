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Kenya's Artificial Intelligence Bill should encourage innovation, not suffocate it

By George Nyongesa | Mar. 25, 2026
The AI Bill 2026 risks importing not just good ideas, but also the burdens that come with regulating far more advanced economies. [iStockphoto]

A university student in the country using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write code or launch a small digital project may soon find themselves caught in regulations designed for billion-dollar tech companies. That tension, between protection and progress, is at the heart of the Kenya Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2026.

Kenya is not new to technological leaps. We have seen what happens when the right conditions meet local ingenuity. The rise of M-Pesa transformed how millions transact, save, and build businesses. Today, AI presents a similar opportunity. From fraud detection in mobile money to diagnostic tools in hospitals and chatbots for farmers, AI is quietly embedding itself into everyday life.

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