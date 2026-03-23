Securitisation could help media houses overcome financial difficulties

Securitisation seen as a lifeline for cash-strapped media houses. [File Courtesy]

Traditional advertising revenues that once sustained robust newsrooms are steadily migrating to global digital platforms. Industry estimates suggest that a growing share of advertising spend now flows to multinational technology companies rather than local media houses. At the same time, smartphone penetration has surpassed 80 per cent, accelerating digital news consumption but not necessarily strengthening the economic foundations of journalism.

Newsrooms are adapting, but the strain is visible. Investigative reporting is expensive. Community stations operate on thin margins. Digital transformation demands new capital. This is not a crisis of press freedom. It is a question of sustainability. And sustainability, if left unaddressed, ultimately shapes independence.