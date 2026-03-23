×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Securitisation could help media houses overcome financial difficulties

By Enock Nyanchoga | Mar. 23, 2026
Securitisation seen as a lifeline for cash-strapped media houses. [File Courtesy]

Traditional advertising revenues that once sustained robust newsrooms are steadily migrating to global digital platforms. Industry estimates suggest that a growing share of advertising spend now flows to multinational technology companies rather than local media houses. At the same time, smartphone penetration has surpassed 80 per cent, accelerating digital news consumption but not necessarily strengthening the economic foundations of journalism.

Newsrooms are adapting, but the strain is visible. Investigative reporting is expensive. Community stations operate on thin margins. Digital transformation demands new capital. This is not a crisis of press freedom. It is a question of sustainability. And sustainability, if left unaddressed, ultimately shapes independence.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Media Houses Securitisation Digital Advertising Journalism
.

Latest Stories

Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
24 mins ago
Families in Trans Mara tormented by silence as sons go missing in Russia-Ukraine war
National
By Kiprono Kurgat
24 mins ago
EACC warns against use of public resources in campaigns
National
By Daniel Chege
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Day of drama: Tuju resurfaces as police swarm Karen home
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 24 mins ago
Day of drama: Tuju resurfaces as police swarm Karen home
DCI says Tuju staged disappearance, probes underway
By Maryann Muganda 24 mins ago
DCI says Tuju staged disappearance, probes underway
Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
By Kamau Muthoni 24 mins ago
Court grants bail to man in Russian trafficking saga
Intern tutors' future uncertain after ruling
By Mike Kihaki 24 mins ago
Intern tutors' future uncertain after ruling
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved