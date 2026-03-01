×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why the Luhya nation needs unity, assertive 'tribal' king

By Robert Wesonga | Mar. 1, 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during Linda Mwananchi tour in Kitengela on February 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] 

Let me begin with the immortal words of the late Philip Ochieng, that towering giant of Kenyan journalism whose mind cut through nonsense like a panga through overgrown bush in the thickets of Nambale. I shall not quote him verbatim — the dead deserve better than lazy verbatim — but I will capture his essence: He once wrote, “When you present yourself before the state to apply for an identity card, they will demand several particulars. But there is something particularly particular about the particulars they will ask. That particular thing is your tribe.”

Ochieng, in his infinite wisdom, was not celebrating tribalism. He was stating a fact so obvious that only the intellectually dishonest pretend not to see it. The Kenyan state, for all its pretensions to nationhood, has always wanted to know where you come from, who your people are, which linguistic cluster you call home.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Luhya Community Luhya Nation Tribal King Politics
.

Latest Stories

Butali and Lakers crowned hockey League champions
Butali and Lakers crowned hockey League champions
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
Elephants may not debate in policy making, but they tell us how to get it right
Environment & Climate
By Benson Okita-Ouma
3 hrs ago
Menopause is a stage to be understood, not a disease
Reproductive Health
By Rodgers Otiso
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The love-hate union between Ruto, MP Ng'eno
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
The love-hate union between Ruto, MP Ng'eno
Sh100b more needed to fund basic education
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Sh100b more needed to fund basic education
Omollo warns against political hooliganism, calls for restraint
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Omollo warns against political hooliganism, calls for restraint
US attacks: How Iran's retaliation threatens Kenya's economy, security
By Robert Kituyi 3 hrs ago
US attacks: How Iran's retaliation threatens Kenya's economy, security
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved