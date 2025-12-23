Three bets African leaders must make after elections to deliver for farmers

A young farmer. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

When elections end, expectations begin and they begin fast. Life does not come with a pause button. School fees are still due, the price of food still bites, and health bills still come knocking. So, the day after the winner takes charge, citizens start asking the one quiet question of what changes in their lives.

Across Africa, that question is hanging in the air after recent election cycles and political transitions in Tanzania, Malawi, Ghana. Uganda and others are heading there soon. The timing is awkward in the way real life often is. Public finances are tightening just as global partnerships are shifting. And young people are watching closely, not because they love politics, but because politics keeps promising to fix what still feels broken.