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University unions reject pay offer

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 1, 2026
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Education CS Julius Ogamba, PS Higher Education Beatrice Inyangala 2nd Right, Constantine Wasonga Secretary General UASU, 2nd left after a meeting on September 18, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard] 

University workers’ unions have rejected a counter-offer by the Inter-Public Universities Consultative Forum (IPUCCF), escalating a dispute over salaries, allowances, medical benefits and staffing in public universities.

In a statement dated October 1, 2026, the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and KUDHEIHA Workers Union said the offer presented during a meeting with IPUCCF in Machakos failed to address their concerns and breached provisions of the previous collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The statement was signed by UASU National Secretary-General Dr Constantine Wasonga Opiyo, KUSU Secretary-General Dr Charles Mukwaya and a national trustee representing KUDHEIHA Workers Union.

The unions declared the counter-offer unacceptable in its entirety, arguing that it disregarded their appeals and violated the registered 2021–2025 CBA, which provided for the harmonisation of all allowances in the 2025–2029 CBA cycle.

They also criticised the proposed medical benefits, saying they were inferior to those enjoyed by civil servants in equivalent job grades.

The unions further faulted the proposed automatic annual  salary increment of four per cent, arguing that it was inadequate amid rising living costs.

“The proposed automatic annual increment of 4p.c is below the prevailing inflation rates of more than 6p.c,” the statement said, adding that the increment could not cushion members against the high cost of living.

Beyond remuneration, the unions raised concerns about understaffing in public universities, saying the counter-offer failed to address the recruitment of additional academic staff to match rising student enrolment.

The staffing concern raises questions about universities’ capacity to maintain quality teaching, effective student supervision and adequate academic support as enrolment increases.

The dispute comes amid negotiations over the 2025–2029 CBA, with the unions insisting that the agreement must address remuneration, allowances and working conditions.

The unions called on their members to withdraw their labour from midnight, although the statement contains a date discrepancy, referring to Thursday, September 1, 2026, despite being dated October 1. September 1, 2026, was a Tuesday.

The unions said the withdrawal would continue until their demands were fully met.

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